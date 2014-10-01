Udinese have drawn 31 games against Milan in Serie A, the most they have drawn against any team (W16 L38).



Udinese have won four of their last five home games against Milan in Serie A (L1): as many as in the previous 25.



Since Massimo Oddo’s arrival, Udinese have gained 20 points: only Napoli (22) and Juventus (25) have done better in the same period.



Since the 6-2 defeat against Juventus, Udinese haven’t conceded more than one goal in any of their last six home league games.



Milan have won three games in a row: the last time the Rossoneri won four in a row was back in April 2014.



Milan won away to Cagliari in their last game on the road, after four away fixtures with just two points gained.



Milan have mustered the most shots from outside the box in Serie A this season (190).



Gennaro Gattuso and Massimo Oddo played together in 44 Serie A games with Milan.