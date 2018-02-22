

With their success in the reverse fixture earlier this season, Udinese ended a five-game losing streak against Inter in Serie A.



There has been only one draw in the last 19 league matches between these two sides (12 wins for Inter, six for Udinese): 0-0 in March 2014.



Udinese have lost each of their last four home Serie A meetings against Inter, conceding at least two goals in each game.



Udinese have picked up just two points in their last 13 league fixtures – they could equal their longest winless run in Serie A (14 games, recorded in 1951 and also in 2006).



Luciano Spalletti’s side have won only two of their last 10 away league games (D5 L3), this after they had recorded five wins in their previous seven fixtures on the road earlier this season.



Udinese have conceded the most goals in the opening 30 minutes of play in Serie A this season (22). In contrast, Inter have shipped the fewest goals in the same time interval (four).