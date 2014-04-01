Udinese reveals late interest of AC Milan in midfield star

Udinese director of sport Manuel Gerolin has revealed the late interest of AC Milan in Jakub Jankto, a talented 21-year-old midfielder who is also being linked with a move to Arsenal.



A few months ago, the U21 Czech Republic International revealed that it would be impossible for him to reject a move to the Emirates Stadium and that he dreams of playing in the Premier League one day.



AC Milan, however, are thinking of him as the aim to sign one late reinforcement this summer.



“AC Milan have made an enquiry about Jankto”, Gerolin said.



“Anyway, he is not for sale and he won’t be leaving Udinese.”



​Gerolin has revealed that the rossoneri want to sign Jankto after that the player’s agent Beppe Riso revealed yesterday that AC Milan want to do an ‘interesting signing’.



The rossoneri are now focused to sell some of their outcasts, especially Niang and Paletta. If they will manage to sell these players they could then made an improved bid for Jankto.

