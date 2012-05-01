AS Roma have won their last nine Serie A meetings against Udinese – this is the longest winning streak for the Giallorossi versus a single opponent in the competition.



AS Roma have won each of their last four away league games against the Bianconeri, three of them by a 1-0 scoreline.



Udinese have won just one of their last six Serie A matches (D3 L2), this after they had picked up three points in each of the previous five.



On the other hand, Udinese are unbeaten in their last four league games at the Dacia Arena: two wins followed by as many draws.



AS Roma have won their last two league games, as many as they had won in their previous 10 (D5 L3).



The Giallorossi have lost only one of their last 18 league games away from home (W13 D4), against Juventus on December 23rd.



Udinese (14) and AS Roma (13) are the two teams with the most goalscorers in Serie A this season.