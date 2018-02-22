Udinese v Sassuolo - live updates

In the previous nine Serie A games between Udinese and Sassuolo, both teams have won three matches (D3).



Two of Sassuolo’s three wins in Serie A against Udinese have been in away matches (D1 L1).



Udinese have lost their last four league games, the last time they lost five defeats in a row in the same Serie A season was back in December 2008.



Sassuolo are winless in the last nine league games (D4, L5), their longest streak without a win in Serie A history.



Sassuolo have scored only three goals in 2018, fewer than any other Serie A team.



Sassuolo have taken the most penalties in Serie A this season (9). However they have failed to score with six of these, also more than any other team.



On the other hand, Udinese are the only team who haven’t conceded a single goal from the spot, despite facing four so far.





