Uefa admits investigation over Neymar’s Psg move is ‘possible’

The potential transfer of Neymar to Psg could be the biggest investment ever made by a football club. The Ligue 1 giants are ready to match the player’s € 222 million release clause establishing a new world record after Pogba’s € 105 million move from Juventus to Manchester United last summer.



There are, however, mounting doubts about how Psg can match the player’s release clause without breaching UEFA’s financial Fair Play.



Andrea Traverso, the chief financial and sustainability executive director of UEFA, has released an interview with Spanish press agency EFE to confirm that Neymar’s possible move to Psg may be investigated.



“The potential impact of PSg’s Neymar would have effects for many years on the economy of the club”, Traverso admitted.



“It is very difficult to judge this type of operation in advance as we do not know the plans of the French club. They can sell some players for a similar or higher price. We can only make a posteriori calculations and ensure that the rules are met.”



“The PSG has to respect the rules of fair play financial like any other club in Europe. They have to prove that they have no losses of more than 30 million euros within three years.”



“Previous cases are taken into account when a potential sanction is decided, but right now there is no open case and there is no reason to speculate about its hypothetical outcome.”

