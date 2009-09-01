Uefa Champions league: Real-Atletico 3-0 |As it happened...

Real Madrid are set to take on Atletico Madrid once again in the Champions league. Both of these two Madrid clubs faced each-other in last year's final as well as the final 3 years ago. In both cases, Real Madrid came out on top which certainly left Simeone upset. This will be a chance for him and his club to get some revenge on their historic rivals. Up front Zidane will use Benzema and Cristiano Ronaldo with Isco right behind them as James, Kovacic and Morata will all start on the bench. Simeone won't start Fernando Torres as he prefers to use Gameiro alongside Griezmann upfront. Zidane will have to do without Bale, Coentrao and Pepe were as Atletico won't be able to use Augusto Fernandez, Juanfran and Gimenez. Mr. Atkinson will be the referee as kick-off if set for 20H45 Italy time.



You can watch all of the action right here on Calciomercato.com.



Confirmed starting lineups :



Real Madrid: Keylor Navas; Carvajal, Ramos, Varane, Marcelo; Modric, Casemiro, Kroos; Ronaldo, Benzema, Isco. Coach. Zidane



Atletico Madrid: Oblak; Lucas Hernandez, Godin, Savic, Filipe Luis; Saul, Gabi, Koke, Carrasco; Gameiro, Griezmann. Coach. Simeone



Watch the game LIVE here thanks to Opta:

