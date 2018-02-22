UEFA Champions League quarter-final draw: all you need to know
15 March at 13:35The UEFA Champions League quarter-final draw will be live on UEFA.com from 12:00 CET tomorrow – here are all the details. It will take place at UEFA HQ in Nyon, and will be followed by the UEFA Europa League equivalent at 13:00 CET.
Who is in the draw?
- Barcelona (ESP)
- Bayern Munich (GER)
- Juventus (ITA)
- Liverpool (ENG)
- Manchester City (ENG)
- Real Madrid (ESP)
- Roma (ITA)
- Sevilla (ESP)
Former AC Milan striker Andriy Shevchenko will help to conduct the draw in his capacity as UEFA Champions League final ambassador, with this season’s finale set to take place in Kyiv’s Olimpiskiy National Sports Complex.
The first legs will be on Tuesday 3rd and Wednesday 4th April, with the returns on 10th and 11th April. The exact schedule will be confirmed on the afternoon of the draw.
(UEFA.com)
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
