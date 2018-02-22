Barcelona (ESP)

Bayern Munich (GER)

Juventus (ITA)

Liverpool (ENG)

Manchester City (ENG)

Real Madrid (ESP)

Roma (ITA)

Sevilla (ESP)

The UEFA Champions League quarter-final draw will be live on UEFA.com from 12:00 CET tomorrow – here are all the details. It will take place at UEFA HQ in Nyon, and will be followed by the UEFA Europa League equivalent at 13:00 CET.This is an open draw in which no teams are seeded and clubs from the same national association can be drawn against each other i.e. Juventus could meet Roma in an all-Italian clash. The side drawn first will play the first leg at home.Former AC Milan striker Andriy Shevchenko will help to conduct the draw in his capacity as UEFA Champions League final ambassador, with this season’s finale set to take place in Kyiv’s Olimpiskiy National Sports Complex.The first legs will be on Tuesday 3and Wednesday 4April, with the returns on 10and 11April. The exact schedule will be confirmed on the afternoon of the draw.(UEFA.com)Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)