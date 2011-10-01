Security forces have been put on red-alert after last night’s bomb attack at the Manchester Arena which has so far claimed 22 lives. With United due to face Ajax in the Europa League Final on Wednesday evening, UEFA has confirmed the match in Stockholm will go ahead amid tightened security.



Jose Mourinho’s side are receiving round the clock protection by police as they prepare for the showpiece in a country which is renowned jihadi hotspot. Players from both teams have expressed their shock and anger at Monday night’s explosion at the Ariana Grande concert which is believed to have been triggered by a suicide bomber in the foyer of the venue as fans were leaving.



United head to Stockholm this afternoon and are believed to be returning to Manchester straight after the game. Flags at Old Trafford at The Etihad are flying at half-mast today as a mark of respect to the families of the victims.