UEFA president Aleksandr Ceferin agrees that the transfer deadline could be moved forward.

The topic has been front-page news over the last few days, as Premier League clubs are set to vote on whether to close the window earlier, with EFL president Shaun Harvey telling BBC Radio 4 that

In an email to the Times,

"I am aware there are serious discussions around Europe regarding the shortening of the summer transfer window and we are following them closely," he wrote to the London paper..

"In my view, it is not good when footballers play for one club when the league starts and another club when the transfer window closes. There is a lot of uncertainty for a long time. Therefore I would say that the window might be too long and I would support it being shorter.''

Harvey himself claimed that, “

“Traditionally we start the season at different dates, so which start of the season are we going to use? Some of our clubs also survive on transfer income - selling players is an absolutely critical part of their business plan.”

"Generally I think the mood is that it will be an improvement".from the EFL's perspective, we have some real practical challenges to get over as well.