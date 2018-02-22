Uefa president make huge claims about Salah, Buffon, Neymar and Dybala
24 April at 15:57Uefa president Aleksander Ceferin has defended Gianluigi Buffon's behaviour after the Juventus legend was sent off against Real Madrid in the Champions League.
The 40-year-old reacted after Michael Oliver awarded the Spanish capital club a penalty in the stoppage time of Juvenus’ second leg Champions League quarter-final clash. Cristiano Ronaldo converted from the spot-kick and that was the difference between the two sides in the end.
Buffon was critical about referee Oliver after the match. Ceferin stressed it was the goalkeeper’s last European fixture and that is why he reacted in such a manner.
“What he [Buffon] did was too much, but I understand it perfectly because it was his last chance to win the Champions League,” Ceferin told Marca.
“He is human and understandable. When I play football with my friends and I lose at the last minute... last Saturday in a charity match, the ex-players were fighting with the referee.”
Asked if we will see a new Ronaldo or Lionel Messi, Uefa president said: “I do not know if they are the greats players in the Champions League, but right now they are the biggest in football in general. They are great players.”
“Others will appear. There will be new Ronaldos and new Messis. There are very good young players like Salah, Neymar, Dybala ...”
