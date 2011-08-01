Interviewed by German television Ard, UEFA chairman Aleksander Ceferin shares his thoughts concerning Financial Fair Play and the possible changes that will have to be put in place in the coming years. "Financial fair play has been introduced to give stability to the football system, but the times are changing and we have to adapt it, modernize it. We have to do something to balance sporting competition, because the gap between big and small clubs is getting higher."

LIMITING LOAN DEALS - "It's a crucial time, with many ideas, for example, a tighter limitation on player ownership and player loans. Some clubs have too many, often younger player, and then maybe they buy a 30-year-old to weaken other clubs."

The content of the interview undoubtedly was directed towards the mega million dollar deals for Neymar and Mbappe, concluded in the same summer transfer window. Nothing shows the separation between the ultra rich and the rest better than the unbelievable figures connected to the two incoming players to the Paris club. In order to prevent situations like this in the future, some Financial Fair Play regulations need to be modernized.