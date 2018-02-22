Juventus collapsed against Real Madrid on Tuesday evening at Allianz Stadium. A heavy loss for the Bianconeri, which certainly decreased the chances of advancing to the Champions League semifinals, although there's still a second leg to be played.

For the Bianconeri, an update from the UEFA ranking has arrived today. However, the new ranking sees them confirmed in 5th place with 124 points, at least for the moment. Not surprisingly, Zinedine Zidane's are in first place with 155 points.

The ranking:

Real Madrid 155 points

Atletico Madrid 133 points

Bayern Munich 132 points

Barcelona 132 points

Juventus 124 points