UEFA Ranking: top 5 clubs revealed
06 April at 22:40
Juventus collapsed against Real Madrid on Tuesday evening at Allianz Stadium. A heavy loss for the Bianconeri, which certainly decreased the chances of advancing to the Champions League semifinals, although there's still a second leg to be played.
For the Bianconeri, an update from the UEFA ranking has arrived today. However, the new ranking sees them confirmed in 5th place with 124 points, at least for the moment. Not surprisingly, Zinedine Zidane's are in first place with 155 points.
The ranking:
Real Madrid 155 points
Atletico Madrid 133 points
Bayern Munich 132 points
Barcelona 132 points
Juventus 124 points
Ronaldo made life difficult for Juventus on Tuesday evening as he bagged two goals while assisting Marcelo's 3-0 goal, which really put the game to bed. A tough second leg awaits the Turin side in Madrid at the Bernabeu, with both Dybala and Bentancur suspended. Sergio Ramos will miss the second leg as well, due to suspension.
Go to comments