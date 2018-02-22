UEFA set to investigate Real-Juventus bust-up

Football governing body UEFA is set to investigate the post-match scrap involving Real Madrid and Juventus after the Old Lady were knocked out of the UEFA Champions League in the quarter-finals in controversial fashion.



After having lost the first leg 3-0 in Turin, Juventus were 3-0 up in the late stages of the second-leg at the Bernabey before contentious refereeing decisions made by Michael Oliver left them angered and they were knocked out of the competition. Reports were suggestive of the fact that there was a clash involving players of both sides outside their dressing rooms.



Reports from Gazzetta dello Sport say that UEFA are set to open investigations into the what went down in the clash involving both sets of players and will observe the positions of Giorgio Chiellini, Medhi Benatia and Gianluigi Buffon. Andrea Agnelli too will be summoned.



The news comes after it was learnt that UEFA are set to investigate the comments of Roma president James Pallotta after he called refereeing in the semi-final second leg against Liverpool 'a joke'.



The case involving Juventus will be discussed on the 31st of May and in case of Pallotta, the penalty would be only a fine.

Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)