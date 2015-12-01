Uefa Super cup: Real Madrid vs Manchester United 2-1

Real Madrid and Manchester United are set to meet up in what should be a very entertaining UEFA Super cup final. Let's not forget the Zidane's club won the UEFA Champions league where as Mourinho's club won the UEFA Europa league. The game will be played at the Filip ll Arena (in Skopje) as the winner will come away with the Super cup trophy.

​

This should be a very good game as Mourinho will count on new signing Romelu Lukaku to lead his attack where as Zidane will be counting on Gareth Bale (since Cristiano Ronaldo will start on the bench). Victor Lindelof will also be starting for Manchester United at the back. Kick-off is set for 20:45 Italy time.



Confirmed starting lineups:



Real Madrid : Keylor Navas, Carvajal, Sergio Ramos, Varane, Marcelo, Kroos, Modric, Casemiro, Isco, Bale, Benzema.



Manchester United: De Gea, Valencia, Lindelof, Smalling, Darmian, Matic, Pogba, Herrera, Mkhitaryan, Lingard, Lukaku.



Update:



FT : Real Madrid 2 vs Manchester United 1 (Casemiro, Isco, Lukaku).