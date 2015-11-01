This evening in Skopje two heavyweights go head to head for the first European silverware of the season as Champions League winners Real Madrid take on Europa League kings Manchester United in the Uefa Super Cup.



Real Madrid: All eyes will be squarely fixed upon Cristiano Ronaldo, as he was included in Zinedine Zidane’s squad list despite only appearing at training once since his country was bounced from the Confederation’s Cup in late June. The Portuguese is not expected to start, but he could receive some minutes in the second half against his former club.

Gareth Bale would be the logical choice to take Ronaldo’s spot, with Zidane also inserting Isco and shifting his formation to the familiar 4-4-2 we saw in the Champion’s League final.

Manchester United: Marcos Rojo, Luke Shaw and Ashley Young continue to rehabilitate injuries and will not be available to play in Skopje, while Sergio Romero and Jesse Lingard are doubts after having missed United's final pre-season friendly against Sampdoria.

Eric Bailly will miss out through suspension after UEFA extended his initial one-match ban to three, following the red card he received against Anderlecht at Old Trafford. Phil Jones will also be unavailable due to further punishment being handed down by UEFA related to anti-doping regulations.

Probable Starting Lineups:

Manchester United (5-3-2): David de Gea, Antonio Valencia, Victor Lindelöf, Chris Smalling, Daley Blind, Matteo Darmian, Ander Herrera, Paul Pogba, Michael Carrick, Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Romelu Lukaku

Real Madrid (4-4-2): Keylor Navas, Dani Carvajal, Raphael Varane, Sergio Ramos, Marcelo, Casemiro, Toni Kroos, Luka Modric, Isco, Gareth Bale, Karim Benzema





Justin Sherman