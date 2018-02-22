UEFA to investigate Palotta's comments after Liverpool tie
04 May at 16:00UEFA are investigating Roma president James Pallotta for charges of misconduct following the American's comments Roma's defeat to Liverpool in the UEFA Champions League.
The giallorossi were knocked out of the Champions League following their 7-6 aggregate defeat to Liverpool in the semi-finals of the competition. After a 5-2 defeat to the Reds in the first leg of the semi-finals, Roma came back strong to win the second leg 4-2, but could not do enough to either win the game or take the game to extra-time after Jurgen Klopp's men had scored two away goals in the first half.
As per reports from the Association Press, UEFA have opened investigations against Pallotta for comments he made about the refeering in the second-leg of the semi-final involving the giallorossi and the Reds from Anfield.
Pallotta told that he wants VAR to be there in the Champions League and called the refeering a 'joke', when he referred to Trent Alexander-Arnold's handball which wasn't given to be a penalty by the referee.
The UEFA disciplinary committee will give a judgement for the case on the 31st of May following the final between Liverpool and Roma.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
