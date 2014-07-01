UEFA to reject AC Milan's financial plan, impose punishments

UEFA is expected to release its ruling on AC Milan’s voluntary proposal to to balance their budget and delay, if not avoid, Financial Fair Play punishments. Reports state that they European football governing body is expected to deny AC Milan’s four-year plan.



Following Marco Fassone’s presentation to UEFA on November 9th, all signs point to Milan having to submit to FFP regulations, without delay.



Since then, the New York Times wrote an in-depth article about the mysteries surrounding the Rossoneri’s financiers, which has raised numerous questions their true ownership structure. Most recently, the president of UEFA, Aleksander Ceferin, said he was worried about the economic situation in Milan.



The potential FFP penalties are as follows:



1. Warning

2. Hearing

3. Fine

4. Subtraction of points in the current, or next competition

5. Denial of earnings passed down by UEFA

6. Prohibition to register new players at UEFA competitions;

7. Limiting the number of players a club can enter in UEFA competitions

8. Disqualification or exclusion from competitions organized by UEFA

9. Revocation of a winning title or prize

