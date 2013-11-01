UEL: When are AC Milan, Lazio, Napoli, Atalanta and Arsenal playing?

Following this afternoon’s UEFA Europa League Round of 32 draw in Nyon, four Serie A clubs now know who they will face once European club football resumes in February. There are several fantastic matches in store, not least Atalanta’s clash with German giants Borussia Dortmund.



Napoli’s encounter with RB Leipzig is sure to be another enthralling tie. AC Milan will face Bulgarian champions Ludogorets, while Lazio face a potentially difficult trip to Romania to play FCSB.



Premier League side Arsenal are set to travel to Sweden where they will play Östersunds, managed by Graham Potter who is famously the only English coach left in Europe at this point.



The first legs will take place on Thursday 15 February, before the return matches are held on Thursday 22 February.



