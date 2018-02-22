Ünder reveals how Roma can beat Liverpool in Champions League showdown
23 April at 11:50During an interview with Corriere dello Sport, Roma winger Cengiz Ünder has previewed tomorrow night’s UEFA Champions League semi-final first leg between the Giallorossi and Liverpool. Here is what he had to say:
“I’m 20 years old. This is my greatest achievement in football so far, but it’s not enough for me. We want to reach the final. I am loving life in Rome. I am very proud of my teammates. I hope we win and that we reach the final.
“Our fans are very important. In Turkey, supporters are very passionate, though the team I used to play for did not have a large fanbase. İstanbul Başakşehir are a young club, founded just 20 years ago. I’m very proud to have already made the jump to where I am today. It makes me shiver when I hear the Roma fans shout my name.
“I think that we can do well against Liverpool as long as we play as a team and we follow the tactical instructions given to us by the coach. We showed against Barcelona that we can compete against anyone. We want to repeat that kind of performance.”
