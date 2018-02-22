Ünder: ‘Roma a better team without Salah’
02 April at 16:00During an interview with Spor Arena Plus, Roma winger Cengiz Ünder reflected on how much he is enjoying life in Serie A, and expressed his gratitude towards Giallorossi sporting director Monchi for believing in him. Here is what he had to say:
“I received an offer from Manchester City, but I did not agree terms with them. Roma’s project, as well as the attitude of the club and coach, was important to me. Then, once Salah left, the team has become more suited to my skillset. Monchi says that I can become an important part of this team’s future.
“Monchi is a very important man and has always had great confidence in me. He believes in my ability. The coach gives everyone a chance, while always paying close attention to discipline and tactical work. He trusts the players and is always trying to get the best from us. We have a good relationship.
“Messi? I grew up watching his videos. I have a lot of respect for Ronaldo, but Messi is the best in the world. I really like David Silva. My ideal XI? Alisson; Dani Alves, Sergio Ramos, Thiago Silva, Marcelo; Modrić, David Silva, De Bruyne; Salah, Messi, CR7.”
(Spor Arena Plus)
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
Go to comments