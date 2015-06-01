After months of protracted talks, it seems like there could finally be a satisfactory conclusion to Manchester United’s quest to land Inter Milan midfielder Ivan Perisic. The 28-year-old Croatian has been one of boss Jose Mourinho’s priority summer targets although the Red Devils have already had two bids rejected by the Italian side.





After the players agent flew into Manchester last week to advise United that his current employers were ready to offer him a new deal, The Sunday Mirror (via TheExpress) states this morning that the Premier League giants are ready to up their offer to the £48M that Inter has been demanding to close out the deal.

The journal states that United CEO Ed Woodward held positive talks with Fami Ramadani (Persic’s agent) during their meeting last week and now an agreement to finally bring the player to Old Trafford is understood to be imminent.

Perisic himself has already reportedly agreed personal terms with United on a five-year contract.