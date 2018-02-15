Unai Emery: "I want the same referee for the second leg"
17 February at 09:40Paris Saint-Germain boss Unai Emery has said that he wants the same referee to officiate the return leg between the French giants and Real Madrid.
Emery's men crashed to a disappointing 3-1 defeat at the hands of the Los Blancos on Wednesday in the first leg of the Round of 16 of the UEFA Champions League. A Cristiano Ronaldo brace and a Marcelo strike were enough to overpower Adrien Rabiot's first half goal. The second leg will see Real travel to Paris on the 6th of March.
Unai Emery though, was left disappointed at the manner of refereeing in the first leg. In an interview with AS two days after the game, the former Sevilla boss said: "I'd like to have the same referee for the next game and with the same criteria."
"I watched the Villarreal v Lyon game and refereeing was balanced. I want the same referee and want him to show a similar kind of bias towards the home side. The offside before the penalty was an example."
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
Go to comments