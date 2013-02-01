Unai Emery: "No space for Lucas Moura at PSG"

Paris Saint-Germain's Spanish coach Unai Emery has declared that there is no room for Brazilian winger Lucas Moura at the French club in an interview with Spanish media outlet Marca.



The former Valencia coach was very clear when asked about the future of the Brazilian winger who has been rumored to be of interest to Manchester United and Inter in the past: "I have talked to him and with all due respect to him, I think he has no options here and he has to look for another club because he is a great player."



Moura signed for PSG back in the summer of 2012 for a reported fee of €45 million and has featured 228 times across all competitions for the Ligue 1 side scoring 45 goals in the process.

Nima Tavallaey Roodsari (@NimaTavRood)