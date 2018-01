Stoke City has tabled a €3.6 million offer for the New York City FC midfielder, multiple sources have confirmed to Ives Galarcep , and has since been verified by a multitude of other outlets. The offer, which includes incentives that could push it to €5.5 million, is an improved bid made after NYCFC turned down an initial €2.7 million offer last week.A former Manchester United academy product, Harrison has thrived under the tutelage of Patrick Vieira at Yankee Stadium over the past two seasons. His tremendous success in MLS has earned him a spot on England’s U21 national team – quite an accomplishment for a MLS player.The 21-year-old attacker, originally from Stoke-on-Trent, is coming off an impressive second season as a professional, having recorded 10 goals and 6 assists, as he teamed up with David Villa to forge one of the most potent offenses in American soccer.Stoke City is currently locked in a relegation fight, having recently appointed Paul Lambert as its new manager. The Potters climbed out of the relegation zone after Saturday's 2-0 win against Huddersfield Town.