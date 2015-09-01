Under-21 English star set for Premier League move
21 January at 11:00Stoke City has tabled a €3.6 million offer for the New York City FC midfielder, multiple sources have confirmed to Ives Galarcep, and has since been verified by a multitude of other outlets. The offer, which includes incentives that could push it to €5.5 million, is an improved bid made after NYCFC turned down an initial €2.7 million offer last week.
A former Manchester United academy product, Harrison has thrived under the tutelage of Patrick Vieira at Yankee Stadium over the past two seasons. His tremendous success in MLS has earned him a spot on England’s U21 national team – quite an accomplishment for a MLS player.
The 21-year-old attacker, originally from Stoke-on-Trent, is coming off an impressive second season as a professional, having recorded 10 goals and 6 assists, as he teamed up with David Villa to forge one of the most potent offenses in American soccer.
Stoke City is currently locked in a relegation fight, having recently appointed Paul Lambert as its new manager. The Potters climbed out of the relegation zone after Saturday's 2-0 win against Huddersfield Town.
