Mesut Ozil says he wants to stay at Arsenal, and hinted that he wanted to do so past next summer, when his deal expires.

"I am contracted until 2018 and I feel very comfortable,"

"We'll talk soon and then make a decision."

The former Schalke and Real Madrid player has come under fire for his play this season, performing particularly poorly since the new year and looking remarkably uninvolved in some of his games.

The German star was also confident that the Gunners, who have never finished outside the Top Four under Arsene Wenger, can recover a Champions League spot.

"Of course, we have had a difficult time recently and we are not satisfied with sixth place.

"I am convinced, however, that we will catch up again soon. Let's see what the future holds."

