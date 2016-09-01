The Italian spoke about his potential successor after Chelsea defeated West Brom on Monday evening, saying that he had “plenty of admiration” for the Champions League winner.

The former Roma gaffer has been lined up as a potential replacement after Conte’s Chelsea had further crashed and burned in EPL play, losing to both Bournemouth and Watford with a horrifying 1-7 goal difference.

“He is a fantastic coach,” Conte added, “He achieved his goals with Barcelona and also with Roma, his teams were very well organised and I can speak well of him both as a person and as a Coach.”

Conte’s time at Stamford Bridge looks to be ending. His Pensioners are miles behind City in the table and have looked very rickety of late. Certain signings (Tiemoue Bakayoko) aren’t doing well, and even the Champions League frankly feels like a tall order.