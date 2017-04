AC Milan defender Mattia De Sciglio is destined to leave the club at the end of the season. The talented Italian full-back has been, the rossoneri will be forced to sell him in the summer in order not to lose him as a free agent at the end of the next season.De Sciglio, in fact, does not want to sign a contract extension with AC Milan and Juventus are extremely interested in signing him.and Juventus are confident they will be able to sign the Italy defender for just € 10 million.Napoli have also emerged as possible contenders for De Sciglio but according to reports in Italy the player would prefer a move to Juventus rather than to Napoli.are also tracking the 24-year-old who has 131 appearances with AC Milan and 31 with Italy national team.