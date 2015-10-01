Unhappy AC Milan defender to snub Napoli move in favour of Juventus
30 April at 11:00AC Milan defender Mattia De Sciglio is destined to leave the club at the end of the season. The talented Italian full-back has been failing to prove his worth at the San Siro and with his contract expiring in 2018, the rossoneri will be forced to sell him in the summer in order not to lose him as a free agent at the end of the next season.
De Sciglio, in fact, does not want to sign a contract extension with AC Milan and Juventus are extremely interested in signing him. The Old Lady’s boss Massimiliano Allegri is a long time admirer of the product of AC Milan academy and Juventus are confident they will be able to sign the Italy defender for just € 10 million.
Napoli have also emerged as possible contenders for De Sciglio but according to reports in Italy the player would prefer a move to Juventus rather than to Napoli. Liverpool and Bayern Munich are also tracking the 24-year-old who has 131 appearances with AC Milan and 31 with Italy national team.
