Unhappy Arsenal star too expensive for Juventus & Inter
15 February at 10:40Unhappy Arsenal star Alexis Sanchez is set to leave the Gunners at the end of the season as new contract talks are stalling and the Chile International has demanded big money to pen a new deal with the North London club. Serie A giants Inter and Juventus are said to be monitoring the player’s situation but his economic demands could make it very difficult for both clubs to sign the player at the end of the season.
Sanchez is on a € 11-million deal until 2018 which means he would cost any Serie A side € 22 million-a-year after tax. No doubt that the former Barcelona star will be also demanding more than his current salary should he move away from the Emirates.
Offering a five-year deal to Sanchez would lead to an investment of more than € 100 million and that would be just to cover the player’s salary.
A transfer fee of – at least - € 45/50 million would be added on top of the player’s salary making the signing of Sanchez a deal worth € 145/150 million, just too much for both Juventus and Inter.
