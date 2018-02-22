The Portuguese midfielder has failed to settle properly at the Catalan club, playing only 15 games out of 31 possible in the league. Many clubs from abroad are, therefore, trying to sign Andre Gomes this summer.

According to The Mirror, West Ham and Tottenham have entered the race for Gomes, whose price is said to be around what Barcelona paid for the midfielder; €30-40m. Potential bad news for Juventus and Milan, given the amount of money and attention Premier League offers.

Gomes' contract expires in 2021, giving Barcelona some leverage, should negotiations enter advanced stages with either of these clubs. It remains to be seen where Gomes will end up this summer, although it should be expected that he leaves Barcelona, one way or another.