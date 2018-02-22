Unhappy Barcelona midfielder meets board: Tottenham lead AC Milan and Juve
27 April at 22:50Andre Gomes will likely be leaving at the end of this season. The Portuguese midfielder has struggled since joining Barcelona as his future is now in heavy doubt. The Blaugrana had signed him in 2016 from Valencia for 35 million euros but he has mostly been a back up in his team at the Camp Nou. Juve have always liked him a lot but as Sport reported (via IlBianconero), it is Tottenham who are currently in pole position to get him. It seems like they have already met with Andre Gomes' entourage as this would like to sign him as soon as possble.
AC Milan had also showed interest in him in the past but they and Juve will have to beat out the Spurs to him. Andre Gomes appeared in 34 games for club and country so far this season as he did not score a goal or add an assist to date...
