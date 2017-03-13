Joshua Kimmich’s recent complaints at his lack of playing time could expedite Hector Bellerin’s move to Barcelona, according to the latest reports.

“I'm not happy about it; it is not satisfactory and also not my ambition." Kimmich

"The coach knows that I can play as a defensive midfielder and right-back, and as a central defender. From that, he has many options to play me."

An eventual Kimmich move to City would, Aguilar confirms, “free up” Hector Bellerin, who would then move to Barcelona.

Txiki Beguiristain has set wheels in motion, knowing that Manchester City Coach Pep Guardiola is a big fan of the German international’s, whose career he essentially helped take off when they were at Bayern together.