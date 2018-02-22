In fact, the last goal that Kalinic scored was against Benevento in December. With that said, Kalinic could be heading towards the exit at Milan this summer, despite joining them before the season.

As learned by calciomercato.com , one of Kalinic's representatives, Tomislav Erceg, is expected in Milan in the coming days. A meeting between him and Massimiliano Mirabelli is set to take place at Casa Milan, where the strategy for the coming months will be outlined. Kalinic's agent wants to understand Milan's intentions regarding his client, if he should be sold and under what conditions.

In January, both German and Chinese clubs wanted to sign the Croation. However, both the player and Milan said no. The Chinese league remains at the bottom of Kalinic's wish list, but he seems interested in moving to the Bundesliga. Eintracht Frankfurt, Schalke 04 and Bayer Leverkusen are interested in the player and the 'no' they received when approaching Milan in January, could change this summer.

