Unhappy Liverpool striker linked with potential AC Milan summer move
03 March at 18:50AC Milan striker Carlos Bacca could leave the club at the end of the season and the Serie A giants are reportedly considering some potential replacements for the Colombian striker who is failing to impress for the rossoneri so far this season.
The 30-year-old striker has ten goals in 24 appearances with the diavoli and has attracted the interest of many foreign clubs, especially from China.
With AC Milan struggling to find an agreement for the club’s sale, Bacca could be sold to a Chinese Super League club in order to free up cash to sign new players.
According to talksport, unhappy Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge is being considered as one of the possible replacements for Bacca. The Englishman is likely to leave Anfield Road in the summer having played less than 1000 minutes this season with six goals in 21 games in all competitions so far this season. Sturridge is not on good terms with Jurgen Klopp and AC Milan could tempt him away of Liverpool should Carlos Bacca be sold.
