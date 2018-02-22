Unhappy Psg star deals transfer blow to Juve & Man Utd
24 March at 18:30No secret Juventus are interested in signing Psg and Belgium defender Thomas Meunier. The talented right-back has been struggling with game time so far this season but the player could still decide to remain in Paris in the following campaign.
Talking to Belgium media during the International break, Meunier has admitted that many things at the club will change from next season. “There will be many news, I think there will be a new manager and that’s why I am waiting here”, Meunier said.
“I am not 18-year-old anymore. I am 26 and I need to play on a regular basis. I want to impose myself in my club, I want to show and I need to show what I can do. Everybody at the club know what I think.”
The player had previously hint at a possible move away from Paris but he now seems determined to remain at his current club and gain more playing time from next season.
Manchester United and Juventus are still monitoring the performances of the 26-year-old.
Go to comments