Unhappy Real Madrid midfielder fuels transfer speculations by rejecting new deal
05 February at 13:30Real Madrid star Isco has refused to enter new contract talks with the LaLiga giants with transfer speculations that have been mounting after the player’s decision. Isco’s Real Madrid contract runs until 2018 and the Merengues do not want him to leave the club either in the summer or at the end of his contract with the club.
If Isco, in fact, fails to sign a new agreement with Real Madrid by the end of the season, the LaLiga giants will have short of time to monetize the player’s sale. Without a new agreement, Isco would be free to join any other club for free in summer 2018 but starting negotiations from the next January, six months before the end of his contract.
There are several clubs monitoring the situation, including Real Madrid’s hatred rivals Barcelona who are considering signing the former Malaga star as a free agent should Isco fail to sign a new contract with Real Madrid.
According to reports in Spain (via managingmadrid.com), Isco wants to have guarantees that he will have a starter spot at the Santiago Bernabeu before considering signing a new deal.
Share on