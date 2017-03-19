Unhappy Real Madrid midfielder linked with Spurs summer switch
20 March at 17:40Real Madrid midfielder Mateo Kovacic is being linked with a summer move to the Santiago Bernabeu in the summer as the Croatia International is not getting enough game time at the Santiago Bernabeu under Zinedine Zidane.
According to AS.com Tottenham have emerged as potential contenders for the former Inter starlet as Real Madrid have set sights on the Spurs star Dele Alli.
Real Madrid are long time admirers of the 19-year-old but it will be nothing easy to persuade Tottenham to sell the player given that the Englishman has just extended his stay in North London until 2022.
Mauricio Pochettino is understood to be an admirer of Kovacic whose agent will meet Real Madrid at the end of the season to discuss the future of the future his client at the Santiago Bernabeu.
Real Madrid may demand somewhere around € 25 million to sell the 24-year-old although Tottenham would prefer not to offer more than € 20 million to lure the player from the Spanish capital.
Go to comments