Unhappy Real Madrid star puts Juve and Liverpool on alert
22 February at 10:20Juventus and Liverpool are looking for some midfield reinforcements for next season and both European giants have reportedly set their sights on Real Madrid star Dani Ceballos.
Juventus tried to sign the Spaniard last summer, whilst Liverpool have been following the talented midfielder since last January, when Coutinho was sold to Barcelona.
Mundo Deportivo analyzes the campaign of Ceballos and points out that the former Betis star has only played 28 seconds (seconds!!) in 74 days. Ceballos was left in the bench for seven successive La Liga games and was only allowed to play 28 seconds during Real Madrid’s 3-1 win against Leganes yesterday night.
Twenty-eight seconds in eight games, definitely not enough for one of the most talented prospects of Spanish football.
According to the Catalan paper, Ceballos will demand to leave Real Madrid at the end of the season and he wants to get more game time.
The 21-year-old has only played 188 minutes in La Liga games so far this season, starting only seven matches. Ceballos has only played 690 minutes in all competitions so far this season. Liverpool and Juve must keep a very close eye on him as Ceballos may be leaving the Bernabeu at the end of the season.
