Juventus and Liverpool are looking for some midfield reinforcements for next season and both European giants have reportedlyJuventus tried to sign the Spaniard last summer, whilst Liverpool have been following the talented midfielder since last January, when Coutinho was sold to Barcelona. Mundo Deportivo analyzes the campaign of Ceballos and points out that the former Betis star has only played 28 seconds (seconds!!) in 74 days.during Real Madrid’s 3-1 win against Leganes yesterday night.Twenty-eight seconds in eight games, definitely not enough for one of the most talented prospects of Spanish football.According to theThe 21-year-old has only played 188 minutes in La Liga games so far this season, starting only seven matches. Ceballos has only played 690 minutes in all competitions so far this season. Liverpool and Juve must keep a very close eye on him as Ceballos may be leaving the Bernabeu at the end of the season.