Unhappy Real Madrid star ‘very close’ to joining Manchester City
25 February at 12:33Manchester City are said to be the most interested club in signing unhappy Real Madrid star Isco. According to a report of Sport.es, the Spaniard wants to leave the Santiago Bernabeu due to lack of game time but the Merengues do not want to see his star leaving Madrid for free.
Isco’s Real Madrid contract, in fact, runs until 2018 and the former Malaga man is not interested in signing a new deal with the Spanish club, therefore the Spain International is very likely to leave his club next summer.
The Spanish news outlet claims that Manchester City are the closest club to sign Isco at the moment. The player is attracted by the Premier League and even if Juventus, Inter and AC Milan have shown their interest, Manchester City have the most chances to sign Isco at the end of the season.
According to Sport.es, Isco is ‘very close’ to joining the Etihad hierarchy.
