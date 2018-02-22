Unhappy star talks of Barcelona future amid Juve & Spurs links

No secret André Gomes is not happy with his life in Barcelona. The Portuguese midfielder is struggling with game time and both Juventus and Tottenham are being linked with signing him at the end of the season.



Earlier last month, Gomes admitted to be unhappy and frustrated for his poor experience at Barcelona but today after playing against Leganes yesterday, the Portuguese ace finally showed a smile on his face: “I am really happy and I want to thank the fans for their support”, Gomes said.



“I think things have changed, we know nobody likes to be booed. Now I can feel the love of fans, I give everything for Barcelona. We are getting close to our targets. I am happy to be here, for now I am only focused on Barcelona. I want the fans to have fan watching us play. It’s great to be part of this squad and I want to give my best for this club.”

