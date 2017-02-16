Unhappy Tottenham midfielder linked with summer AC Milan move
17 February at 17:45Tottenham midfielder Mohammed Sissoko was one of the hottest commodities available in the market during the summer transfer window. The former Newcastle star joined Tottenham on a permanent deal in the deadline day of the summer transfer campaign but has been failing to justify his price-tag during his time at the White Hart Lane.
His relationship with Mauricio Pochettino is not rosy and the player has been heavily linked with leaving the North London club should the Argentine tactician be confirmed as the Spurs’ boss also for the 2017/18 campaign.
According to calciomercato.it (via milanlive.it), AC Milan have resumed their interest in the versatile midfielder as Adriano Galliani tried to sign him last summer but AC Milan’s lack of fresh cash prevented the rossoneri from making a concrete offer to sign the Frenchman.
With new Chinese owners who are about to finalize the club’s takeover, however, AC Milan will have a budget in the region of € 150 million to bring new faces to the San Siro and the unhappy Tottenham winger is said to be on the club’s transfer shortlist. Ligue1 side Toulouse are also willing to make an offer fro Sissoko although the player reportedly prefers to join a Serie A club instead of a French one.
