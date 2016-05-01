Unhappy winger destined to leave Man Utd with AC Milan and PSG interested
05 February at 15:15No secret that the relationship between José Mourihno and French winger Anthony Martial is not at its best. According to a report of the Mirror, the former AS Monaco star believes the Special One is trying to push him out of the Old Trafford at the end of the season.
Martial is not only struggling with game time so far this season but has also been criticized by his boss several times this season, suggesting that his possible departure from the red side of Manchester was a concrete possibility also in the January transfer window.
Mourinho, however, has decided to keep Martial at the Old Trafford until the end of the 2016/17 campaign but with the Special One who is set to be confirmed as Manchester United boss for the next season, Martial is destined to leave the Red Devils as the current campaign comes to an end.
There are many European clubs that would welcome Martial with open arms. AC Milan will be looking to strengthen their squad with fresh cash of new Chinese owners next season and Martial could become one of their main targets for the summer, whilst PSG are log-time admirers of the Frenchman, so much they’d been scouting him at AS Monaco, before the talented winger completed a €50m move to the Old Trafford in summer 2015.
