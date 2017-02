No secret that the relationship between José Mourihno and French winger Anthony Martial is not at its best. According to a report of the Mirror , the formerMartial is not onlybut has also been criticized by his boss several times this season, suggesting that his possible departure from the red side of Manchester was a concrete possibility also in the January transfer window.​Mourinho, however, has decided to keep Martial at the Old Trafford until the end of the 2016/17 campaign but with the Special One who isThere are many European clubs that w, so much they’d been scouting him at AS Monaco, before the talented winger completed a €50m move to the Old Trafford in summer 2015.