Manchester United and their neighbours Manchester City are set to go head to head this summer to try to sign Leicester City defender Harry Maguire.



Reports today in Starsport reveal that the 24-year-old is on both clubs’ radar with the centre-half believed to be worth around €60M.

The journal states that City boss Pep Guardiola has spent the past six months observing the player who could make it into Gareth Southgate’s final squad for the World Cup in Russia this summer.



Now it’s also understood that United coach Jose Mourinho is also interested in bolstering his defence ahead of next season and in the same week that he has been heaping praise on his England full-back Luke Shaw, the Portuguese tactician has his eyes firmly fixed on Maguire.



Maguire joined The Foxes last summer in a €17M deal from Hull City and his performances this season at The King Power Stadium have catapulted him into the spotlight.