United daily transfer recap: From Kroos to Neymar the latest from Mourinho's club
20 May at 22:18
Manchester United are coming off a pretty disappointing season so far considering the amount of money they spent last off-season but everything could change if they get to win the Europa league title. José Mourinho will want to keep investing money as he hopes to build a very competitive squad for next season. Here are our top United transfer stories of the day:
KROOS HINTS AT A POSSIBLE EPL MOVE - Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos has hinted that he may be prepared to head to the Premier League. The German international talked to German magazine Sponsors and after being strongly linked with a move to Manchester United in the past, he gave hope to Jose Mourinho as he admitted that he might consider an EPL switch. When asked about a possible return to Bayern however he said:
“I will not be playing in the Bundesliga again, that chapter is finished. It will not happen, so there is no other option for me in Germany." . It is believed that Kroos will be one of Mourinho's top summer targets as his future remains in doubt.
NEYMAR'S FATHER TELLS HIS SON TO PLAY FOR UNITED - According to reports coming out of Spain, the father of Brazilian superstar Neymar has told his son to leave Barcelona this summer and continue his career with Manchester United. Diario Gol writes that Neymar Sr believes his son will always be under the shadow of Lionel Messi if he stays at the Camp Nou .The paper claims that Neymar Sr believes that his son has the perfect chance to head to the Premier League and lead the Red Devils back to glory both domestically and in the Champions League.
