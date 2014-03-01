Man United defender talks about his 'unfair' ban
01 September at 15:21Man United defender Phil Jones has talked at length about his UEFA ban and states that the length of time handed to him was unfair.
The Mirror report Jones said: “I knew on about 75 minutes that me and Daley (Blind) were up for doping. The doctor told us, which was not a problem. It was fine by me, I’ve done it many times before.
“I’m sure anyone can understand you work so hard all year round to win a prestige competition like that – then someone says you can’t celebrate with your team.
“We had planned to do the banner for the Manchester attacks, considering we are a Manchester team based in Manchester – but it wasn’t to be [for me].
I fully complied with rules and did my urine sample, did my blood sample and ended up with a two-game ban. To be honest, I couldn’t believe it. It’s harsh. You see players go in for leg-breaking challenges and they get a one- or two-game ban.
“I could understand it if I didn’t comply with the rules, but I did.
“Maybe there was language that was inappropriate, but it definitely wasn’t directed at the official himself. I definitely didn’t look at him in his eye and say that he was this and that.
