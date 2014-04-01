" I would like United to get Griezmann, it is now the 4th consecutive season that he has scored 20+ goals. He is class and would be worth it for sure. United also need physicality and this is why I think Bakayoko and Fabinho of Monaco might be interesting names. Toni Kroos and Modric are two other names for the midfield but it would take a lot financially speaking to grab them from Real Madrid. PSG's Rabiot and Atletico Madrid's Saul Niguez are two other possibilities but they would also cost a lot. Finally Douglas Costa of Bayern Munich is a player that I like a lot. He has a lot of energy and he is always a starter for his club so I think he would be worth the investment".

