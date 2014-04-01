United, Ferdinand: "The red devils should sign the following 8 players..."
12 March at 23:57Rio Ferdinand was a solid defender for Manchester United over the years. In an interview with Times, he revealed the players that he would like to see United sign in the years to come. Here is what he had to say on the matter: " I would like United to get Griezmann, it is now the 4th consecutive season that he has scored 20+ goals. He is class and would be worth it for sure. United also need physicality and this is why I think Bakayoko and Fabinho of Monaco might be interesting names. Toni Kroos and Modric are two other names for the midfield but it would take a lot financially speaking to grab them from Real Madrid. PSG's Rabiot and Atletico Madrid's Saul Niguez are two other possibilities but they would also cost a lot. Finally Douglas Costa of Bayern Munich is a player that I like a lot. He has a lot of energy and he is always a starter for his club so I think he would be worth the investment".
Other than these 8 players that Ferdinand likes a lot, the Mirror reveals that United have their eyes on Lucas Tousart who is called "the new Deschamps" in France.
Jean-Luca Mascaro (@CalcioNews89)
Go to comments