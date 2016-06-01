United, Guillermo Varela's new tattoo puts his future in doubt
24 May at 21:28Guillermo Varela has been suspended by his current club Eintracht Frankfurt because of a tatoo that he recently got, as his furure is now put into doubt. According to the BBC, Varela got a tatoo painted on his arm on Monday (before the German cup final of Saturday) and his arm was inflammed. Here is what Eintracht's sporting director Fredi Bobic had to say on the matter to the press:
" Our club cannot tolerate this since it defies our instructions. We were thinking of renewing his loan but this now won't happen and he will be suspended".
The United player was playing in Germany on loan this season as he only made 10 competitive appearances in the Bundesliga in 2016-2017. Eintracht Frankfurt will be playing against Borussia Dortmund in the DFB-Pokal final on Saturday May 27th 2017.
They finished in 11th place in the Bundesliga standings this campaign as it was a decent season for them.
