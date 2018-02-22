United leading the race to sign Alex Sandro from Juventus
28 March at 23:48Last summer, Juventus made sure that they would reject all offers for Manchester United target Alex Sandro.
The Brazil international was the subject of failed bid from Chelsea last summer and has also attracted interest from United who are looking to bolster their defence.
Nine months later, however and things seem different. Juve could be forced to soon sell the player. United manager Mourinho has admired Sandro since he was on the books of Porto.
He ended up joining United for a fee of €26 million in 2015.
A report from Italian bank Banca Imi this week suggested that the only way that Juve can keep being one of the top clubs in Europe is if they keep selling star players on a regular basis.
If Sandro does leave, United have a good chance of signing him.
The Red Devils are likely to offer Matteo Darmian who is wanted by Juventus as bait in order to secure a deal.
Go to comments