Manchester United are ready to challenge Chelsea for Monaco's young rising star
30 March at 20:25Manchester United have strong interest in Monaco's Tiemoue Bakayoko but they aren't the only ones as Chelsea and PSG are also on the player.
Bakayoko has been one of the top performers this season for Monaco as a move to Mourinho's United seems to interest him a lot even if he first wants to see if they will be playing in the UCL next season.
According to the Daily Mirror, Mourinho views the youngster as the perfect replacement to Michael Carrick who will likely be leaving Old Trafford at the end of the season.
Bakayoko is close friends with United's Martial as they will be hoping that this might be an advantage for them.Chelsea who are also after the player can 100% guarantee him Champions league football where as United will first have to wait and see.
United are currently fifth in the EPL standings a few points off fourth placed Liverpool. They can also qualify for next year's UCL by winning this season's Europa league title.
Jean-Luca Mascaro (@CalcioNews89)
Go to comments