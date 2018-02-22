United's Mourinho reveals his motivation ahead of Manchester derby

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has revealed his motivation is to finish second in the Premier League this season.



The Red Devils are currently sitting second in the table with 68 points after 31 games, trailing leaders Manchester City by 16 points. United travel to the Etihad to face Pep Guardiola’s side in the derby clash on Sunday.



Mourinho’s side are two points ahead of third place Liverpool, who played one more game than United. Tottenham Hotspur are third in the table with 64 points. The Portuguese tactician stressed it is his aim to finish second, but his immediate priority is to mathematically finish in top four.



“My motivation is to finish second. I still have the motivation of finishing top four, mathematically it's not done, is a good distance but not done mathematically so that's the first objective but after that I don't hide,” Mourinho explained.



"That in practical terms and finish next season to finish second, third or fourth is exactly the same, you don't win the title but qualify for the Champions League group stage, but I prefer to finish third and fourth and second and first, and we have been second for many many months, is our objective to fight for that and for that we need points. My objective for tomorrow is try to have points to finish second."